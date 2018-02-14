WEATHER WARNING: Met Office issue warning for ice

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for ice tomorrow in Northern Ireland.

The warning is valid for County Antrim, County Londonderry, County Fermanagh, County Tyrone, County Armagh & County Down from just after midnight to 10am tomorrow.

"Ice is expected to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths Wednesday night and through Thursday morning," according to the Met Office.

"Some injuries are possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces."

The Chief Forecaster added: "Surface temperatures are expected to fall overnight into Thursday with showers, falling as a mixture of sleet and snow at times, pushing eastwards across Northern Ireland during the night.

"Ice is expected to form on some untreated surfaces and with the showers some wash off of treatment is possible, particularly in northwestern parts."