Yellow weather warning for ice issued for Northern Ireland

The Met Office have this morning issued a Yellow weather warning for ice.

They say the warning will be in force between 11:00 Thu 14th and 11:00 Fri 15th.

"Once again, ice will be a hazard in places through this period," says the Met Office.

"This will happen as heavy showers of rain, hail, sleet & snow alternate with clearer periods, allowing temperatures to dip sharply.

"Through the rest of Thursday daytime, ice and snow will be mostly found over higher ground but with possible local accumulations of snow at lower levels from more prolonged showers affecting the central belt of Scotland, along with Dumfries & Galloway and Borders.

"As a consequence, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely."

The Chief Forecaster added that" cold, showery weather remains across the UK for the rest of the week".

"Ice will be the most widespread hazard, especially overnight and particularly on untreated surfaces, or where heavy showers wash grit or salt off roads. Most of the snow accumulations will occur above 150 m where 2-6 cm is likely in places.

"However, 1-2 cm is possible at low levels very locally where heavier wintry showers occur."