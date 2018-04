A Ballymena man has been sent for trial on charges of offering to supply drugs including cocaine and cannabis.

Trevor Brian Hayes (46), of Queen Street, is alleged to have committed the offences around the Halloween period last year.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 26 where a prosecutor said she believed there was a case to answer.

The case was sent to the Crown Court sitting at the end of May for arraignment.