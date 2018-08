A One Direction star is set to swing his golf clubs at the Pro-Am event - ahead of the Northern Ireland Open.

Niall Horan is set to tee it up on the eve of the tournament, next Wednesday.

He will be joined by other stars - including footballers Sammy Clingan, David Healy and Keith Gillespie - at Galgorm Castle Golf Club outside Ballymena.

Earlier Niall Horan said: "I am delighted to be back at Galgorm Castle and for the chance to play in the Pro-Am."