‘Outstanding achievement’ at St Patrick’s College

The Principal of St Patrick’s College has congratulated the school’s A Level students on their outstanding level of achievement in this year’s exams.

Seventy-three per cent of the College’s Year 14 students are celebrating at least one A grade in their results, with 43% also celebrating at least one A* grade.

Year 13 and 14 St Patrick's College students, celebrating their A Level results.

Year 13 students have also enjoyed considerable success in their AS Level courses, where an encouraging number of students have achieved A grades.

Principal Dr Martin Knox said: “I am delighted to see so many of our students achieving at this top level and it is testament to the effort that they and their teachers have put into their A Level work over the past two years.

“Twenty two of our students have achieved at least two A grades out of their A Levels, and I am delighted that we have a 98% pass rate across all of our courses to celebrate.

“A particular word of congratulation must go to our Art, Construction, ICT, Performing Arts, Polish and PE Departments, which saw 100% of their students achieve grades at A*-C.

Year 13 students receiving their AS results. Back row (l-r) Dr M Knox, Mariusz Wieczorek, Rory McLaughlin, Myles Scullion, Mr P Fitzpatrick'Front: Katie McConnell, Briege Linton, Clodagh Slattery, Natalia Borys, Jordan McErlean

“I particularly congratulate the students who achieved three A or A* grades.”

Dr Knox added: “We are very pleased that such a significant number of our students have achieved three of their A Levels at A*-C, and I am delighted to say that our students have achieved excellent results in both their AS and A2 courses.

“We have many Sixth Form students who come to us from other schools when they have completed their GCSE courses, and their success at Level shows how well they settle into life here at St Patrick’s.

“It is notable that three of these students are among our very highest achievers.”

Year 14 students celebrating their A2 results. Back row (l-r): Christopher O'Neill, Kiera Phillips, Tyson McKeown, Lauren Robb, Niall Magee, Aidan McErlean, P�draig O'Neill; Middle: Zak Trawinski, Ryan Redmond, Nadelle McKillop, Shealyn Caulfield, Niamh Ramsey, Daniel Etherson; Front: Edele McKay, Erin McLean, Regan O'Lone, Aoibhinn Scott, Colleen McKay

Dr Knox congratulated and thanked his staff for the support, guidance and advice they have given the school’s young people during their A Level studies.

He further congratulated the students’ parents, who have provided unfailing support to their children during this very busy two year period.

Further success has been achieved at AS Level, where St Patrick’s students have completed a highly successful first year of their A Level courses.

A third of all grades achieved at AS Level were at A*-B grades, an outstanding achievement on the part of both students and teachers.

Some of St Patrick's College's highest achieving A2 students: Back (l-r) P Fitzpatrick (Vice Principal), Dr M Knox (Principal); Middle: Zak Trawinski, Nadelle McKillop, Shealyn Caulfield, Niamh Ramsey; Front: Edele McKay, Erin McLean, Regan O'Lone, Aoibhinn Scott, Colleen McKay.

Dr Knox also offered his congratulations to these students: “The very high level of success achieved by these young people in the first year of their ‘A’ Level programmes gives them every encouragement to go on and achieve further success next year in their A2 year.”

Dr Knox also congratulated the College’s Year 13 Transition Course students, who have all achieved success in their courses, including Home Cooking Skills, Personal Finance and the European Computer Driving Licence (ECDL).

In addition, a number of Transition Course students have gone on to complete the ECDL Extra course.

“I congratulate our Transition Course students on the outstanding success they have achieved. This course has equipped the students with a number of valuable qualifications, which they will use to progress to the next stage of their education, either here at St Patrick’s or in Further Education,” Dr Knox said.

Dr Knox concluded by wishing the Sixth Form students who will be leaving the College this year every success in the future as they move on to Further and Higher Education and into the world of work.

He thanked them for the outstanding contribution they have made to the school, and also for the example they have given younger pupils at St Patrick’s, through their excellent academic performance, their work as Pupil Mentors to the younger pupils and the many other ways in which they have taken part in the life of the school.

He added: “They have been outstanding role models to the other pupils and exemplary young people, and we at St Patrick’s College wish all of them every success in the future.”