Outstanding GCSE achievements at Slemish College

Slemish College students once again performed exceptionally well with 100% of students who entered the College via Academic Selection achieving seven A*-C Grades, which is historically above the Northern Ireland Average for Grammar Schools.

Over three quarters of all GCSE candidates achieved the recognised benchmark of five A*- C Grades and a number of students performed exceptionally well across a significant number of areas.

Top performing Year 12 students include Sacha Martin nine A*, one A; Mollie McAllister seven A*, three A; Lauren Connolly four A*, sixA; Eve O’Mahony four A*, five A, one B; Michael McCloskey four A*, four A, one B, one C; Ben Poulter one A*, six A, one B; Niall Black two A*, five As, three Bs; Dylan Robinson two A*, five A, two B, one C; Ursula Murray-Bremner one A*, five A, three B; Zack Hunter one A*, five A, three B; Adam Stewart one A*, five A, three B; Amelie Faulkner one A*, five A, two B, one C; and Erin Slane four A, four B, one C.

Seventeen subjects exceeded the historical Northern Ireland Average for schools of a similar type. Additionally, students who followed the College’s bespoke Vocational Curriculum excelled with most achieving seven A*-C grades ensuring the best opportunities for career progression.

Target setting and mentoring proved once again to add value to individual student performance with many students exceeding expectations set by performance indicators.

The college would like to wish all Year 12 students every future success, whether they intend to return to Slemish, move to alternative education or embark on vocational pathways or apprenticeships. We would also like to thank our parents for their continued support.