Outstanding results at Cullybackey College

The Year 14 pupils at Cullybackey College are celebrating huge success in their GCE A Level results this year.

These outstanding results reflect the highest performance in recent years with an impressive 96 per cent of pupils achieving two A Level passes; 82 per cent gaining three passes; and over one fifth of all examination entries attaining a grade A*/Distinction.

College Principal, Mr David Donaldson said: “The achievements of our students is reflective of their hard work, the hard work of their teachers and the on-going support and encouragement of their families.

“Success for all within the college is witnessing pupils come to the end of their time with us having fulfilled their potential. Today we celebrate their success.”

Many of these students have achieved the entrance requirements for their chosen university courses and will be travelling all over the UK and Ireland during the next few weeks to arrange accommodation and sign up for the next chapter in their lives.

Vice Principal, Mr Tim Manson added: “Many of our students have been successful this year due to their dedication, determination and resilience in preparing fully for the exams.

“Success requires sacrifice and our students have been fully rewarded with the grades that they deserve.”

Impressive individual successes included Scott Marcus, Kirsty McIlmoyle, Laura Moorhead, Jack Patton, Stefhan Gabbidon-Lyttle, Louise Craig, Leah Speers, Brooke Heggarty and Matthew Kirk who all performed to an extremely high standard.

Mr Donaldson recognised the success Cullybackey College students have had in accessing collaborative courses through Ballymena NRC, were they have been very well supported.

He added: “We are delighted to celebrate these results with our students today and we want to wish them all the very best for the next step in their lives.

“Teachers and support staff have worked hard to ensure that the school has fulfilled its ethos of ‘creating opportunities for success’.”

