Over 100 jobs being created at McDonald’s

McDonald’s will be creating over 100 new jobs with the opening of a new dual lane drive through estaurant at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim.

The restaurant which will be operated by new franchisee Paddy Cusack is set to open on November 21 and will operate 24/7.

Features will include; a new dual lane drive thru; table service; an outdoor kids play area and indoor kids digital play table and a host of digital innovations such as touch screen ordering, which will deliver a more controlled, customised and quicker service for customers.

The 110 seater restaurant, conveniently located at Junction 1 off the M22 / M2, brings McDonald’s portfolio in Northern Ireland to 30 restaurants.

Franchisee Paddy Cusack said: “I am really excited to be joining the McDonald’s team here in Northern Ireland. As a businessman I’m keen to ensure steady investment in the local economy and I am pleased to be able to provide over 100 new full and part time positions.

“We offer excellent opportunities for career development and will be developing our own managers from within the business through continuous structured training and education.

“In addition, we are seeking to employ customer care staff and customer experience leaders who enjoy working with people and creating the ultimate experience for our customers.”

Leona Barr, centre manager, The Junction Retail and Leisure Park commented; “I am delighted to welcome McDonald’s to our ever growing leisure, food and beverage, and retail offering, marking another important milestone in our Master Plan here at The Junction.

“We are looking forward to the opening in November and are certain that the restaurant will be a very welcome addition for customers in the run up to the busy festive shopping period.”