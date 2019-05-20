Over £13,000 raised for Air Ambulance

Over £13,000 has been raised for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland during Councillor Lindsay Millar’s term as Mayor of Mid and East Antrim.

The UUP Councillor had chosen the Air Ambulance as her official charity during her term, with £13,200 raised for the organisation.

A year of bucket collections, events and a glamorous charity ball all helped bag the total, which continues to grow, for the vital cause which has helped hundreds of people across the region since its launch a year ago.

Mayor Millar said: “I’m so grateful to all those who came, or donated the amazing prizes and money that got us to this fantastic total. For this generosity to be shown by the people of Mid and East Antrim is truly humbling.

“I’m really pleased and proud to be supporting such an invaluable cause during my term.

“Air Ambulance NI provides a vital service and helps save lives, but is a voluntary organisation which needs support.

“Mid and East Antrim covers 400 square miles, has 62 miles of coastline, with many who live here in rural areas. This vast space requires a service like the Air Ambulance to provide emergency cover.

“It’s truly been an honour during my year as Mayor to help such an important service and I wish the charity all the best in the years to come.”

Michelle McDaid, Area Fundraising Manager, AANI said: “We are overwhelmed and so thankful to Mayor Lindsay Millar for choosing us to benefit from her fundraising during her year in office.

“he support has been tremendous and, the amount raised will go directly to our life saving service. We have been operational for just over a year and a half.

“To date, our Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) has been tasked to over 800 trauma incidents across our region, saving limbs, saving brains and saving lives.

“The support from the Mayor has massively helped to raise our profile and awareness in the many different communities that she has engaged with and, also much needed funds to keep this vital service sustained.

“It has been wonderful to work with Lindsay and her team this year. Their fundraising for AANI endeavours has been fantastic. On behalf of all the Air Ambulance NI team I extend our gratitude and thanks.”