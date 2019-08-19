Over half of pupils at St Patrick’s gain A or A* grades

St Patrick’s College Sixth Form students have seen great success this year in their A Levels with 50 per cent of Year 14 students achieved at least two A-A* grades.

In total, 46 A or A* grades have been achieved by the college’s students, accounting for 47 per cent of the total grades obtained by the cohort.

Dr Knox, with Rory McLaughlin and Ciaran Farrell, who have both achieved three A* grades in their A Levels

Six students are celebrating the achievement of three grades at A or A*, including three students – Ciaran Farrell, Rory McLaughlin and Lauren Roy – who have achieved all three at A* grade.

Eighty-one of the college’s Year 14 students are celebrating at least one A grade in their A Level results this week, with 50 per cent also celebrating at least one A* grade.

St Patrick’s College Principal, Dr Martin Knox, congratulated all of his A Level students on their outstanding level of achievement.

“I am delighted to see so many of our students achieving at this top level and it is testament to the effort that they and their teachers have put into their A Level work over the past two years,” he said.

Dr Knox with some of the students who achieved at least three A Levels at A*-B: front (l-r): Erin O'Rawe, Clodagh Slattery, Ciaran Farrell; back: Conall Gordon, Mariusz Wieczorek, Rory McLaughlin.

He added “Thirteen of our students have achieved at least two A grades out of their A Levels, and I am delighted that we have a 99 per cent pass rate across all of our courses to celebrate, with 100 per cent of students taking three A Levels passing all three.

“We are very pleased that such a significant number of our students have achieved three of their A Levels at A*-C, and I am delighted to say that our students have achieved excellent results in both their AS and A2 courses.

“I particularly congratulate Year 14 students Lauren Roy and Clodagh Slattery, both of whom took four A Levels and both of whom have achieved outstanding results across their subjects.

He also thanked his staff for the support they have given the school’s young people.