Paddington set to star at Glenarm Castle

Indulge your passion for gardening at Bloomfest this May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Bring the family and enjoy a fun-filled weekend at Glenarm Castle with lots to see and do including an array of craft stalls and exhibitions, food and drink, live music, children’s entertainment and much more.

Not to mention thousands of tulips of mixed varieties and spring flowers on display within the Walled Garden with expert advice from professional gardeners. Representatives from Bloms Bulbs, sponsors of the event, will also be available to discuss all your bulb requirements for the coming season.

Plus the nation’s favourite bear PADDINGTON® will be making an appearance at intervals on Sunday, May 6.

Glenarm Castle will be open to the public for guided tours on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7, from 11.30am - 4.30pm. Tours leave from the Walled Garden via the Glenarm Road Train approximately every 20 minutes.

Visit www.glenarmcastle.com/events/bloomfest to purchase tickets.