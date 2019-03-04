Pair charged with GBH over Portglenone attack

Detectives in Ballymena who are investigating the assault of a man on Main Street in Portglenone have charged two men.

The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday, March 3.

Police received a report just after 12.10 am that a male, aged in his 20s, had been assaulted outside licensed premises.

The victim sustained head injuries during the incident.

The two men arrested have charged two men aged 37 and 39 with grievous bodily harm.

Both men are due to appear at Antrim Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 26.