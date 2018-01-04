Paisley’s praise for borough’s New Year Honours recipients

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley has spoken of his delight at the high number of local residents who have received New Year Honours.

Mr Paisley also added his congratulations, particularly to Wrightbus founder William Wright CBE, who has been awarded with a Knighthood.

He said Mr Wright was very deserving “given the work he has done for NI industry and employment”.

He added: “I am delighted that so many of my constituents have made it onto the New Year honours list but one gives me particular pleasure and that is the Knighthood for William Wright.

“All deserve congratulations given that the honours marks out so much personal achievement and I extend my congratulations to all.”