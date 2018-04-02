Paisley says sorry over ‘Ramadan’ retweet

Ian Paisley has apologised after retweeting a message from right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins which said: “London has a higher murder rate than New York...and Ramadan’s not yet begun.”

The North Antrim MP said he retweeted the Twitter post without taking congnisance of the ‘Ramadan’ reference. It was later deleted from his account.

Around 9.30pm on Monday he tweeted: “Mea culpa earlier today I glanced at a tweet & rt about # of murders in London. Didn’t take cognisance of Ramadan ref. Once brought to my attention immediately deleted. Apologise profusely for offence caused.”

Thirty minutes later, Katie Hopkins tweeted that she feared the DUP MP “may be about to face suspension/the sack, for briefly retweeting this factually accurate tweet”.

A DUP spokesman said the party “deplores” the sentiments of the Hopkins’ tweet.

He said: “Ian Paisley retweeted a comment originally posted on twitter by Katie Hopkins from his personal twitter account.

“He has subsequently removed it. The original tweet was totally inappropriate and the DUP deplores its sentiments. The Party Officers will consider this matter at their next meeting.”