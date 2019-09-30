Park play area re-opens

The senior play area in People’s Park, which has been partially refurbished, has officially reopened.

The work carried out in this first phase on the senior play area totalled £120,000.

School children from Ballymena and Castle Tower were the first to try out the new equipment.

Mayor Maureen Morrow, said: “The People’s Park is exactly that - a place for people. It is heart-warming to see children of all abilities coming together and enjoying the facilities on offer.”

Ald. Audrey Wales said: “Public parks play an extremely important role in many communities, providing young families and children with safe and exciting spaces to enjoy and interact with each other – and the new senior play area in People’s Park does just that.”