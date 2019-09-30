Park play area re-opens

School children from Ballymena and Castle Tower were the first to try out the new equipment at the senior play area in the People's Park
School children from Ballymena and Castle Tower were the first to try out the new equipment at the senior play area in the People's Park

The senior play area in People’s Park, which has been partially refurbished, has officially reopened.

The work carried out in this first phase on the senior play area totalled £120,000.

School children from Ballymena and Castle Tower were the first to try out the new equipment.

Mayor Maureen Morrow, said: “The People’s Park is exactly that - a place for people. It is heart-warming to see children of all abilities coming together and enjoying the facilities on offer.”

Ald. Audrey Wales said: “Public parks play an extremely important role in many communities, providing young families and children with safe and exciting spaces to enjoy and interact with each other – and the new senior play area in People’s Park does just that.”