Paul Kidby Exhibition

A free touring exhibition featuring the book jacket art and illustrations of Paul Kidby is now showing in Mid & East Antrim.

Larne Museum & Arts Centre is hosting ‘Paul Kidby, Discworld® & Beyond’ which will run there until Thursday, October 31 (open from Monday-Saturday, 10am-4.30pm).

Paul Kidby is one of the UK’s leading fantasy illustrators who is best known as the ‘artist of choice’ of best-selling author Sir Terry Pratchett, who sadly passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease in spring 2015.

The beautifully realised paintings and drawings in this exhibition feature many of Paul’s favourite characters including Rincewind, the Wee Free Men and, of course, Death, along with a host of witches, wizards, dragons and trolls.