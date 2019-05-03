Pay a ‘flying’ visit to new play areas

The all-new play areas at Lilian Bland and Rathcoole Leisure Park are just a few months away from completion but, thanks to exciting 3D animations released this week, everyone can enjoy ‘virtual’ tours of the state-of-the-art developments now.

The films provide an exhilarating flyover of the £850,000 investment by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council which will see a major extension and refurbishment of the popular park features.

Viewers will get a sneak peek preview of the key features of the £450,000 Lilian Bland Community Park project including the accessible play equipment, new basketball court and the incredible airplane themed attraction with its airport runway landscaping and control tower activity centre.

They will also get first sight of the soon-to-be relocated Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) as it prepares to move to the site of the current tennis courts.

The park is named after one of the Borough’s most notable residents, Lilian Bland, who in 1910 became the first woman to build and fly a plane in the UK and Ireland after testing it at Carnmoney Hill.

Meanwhile, the Rathcoole Leisure Park video showcases the £400,000 refurbishment of the play park which includes an extension to the current play area, new accessible play equipment, safety surfacing, fencing and street furniture.

The new look play area at Lilian Bland park

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Michael said: “The play areas at Lilian Bland and Rathcoole are really shaping up to be something very special indeed.

“The parks have always been at the heart of the community and the new play areas will ensure they remain a valuable resource for everyone for years to come.

“These exciting upgrades will provide access for all and will hopefully encourage everyone, especially young people, to get active outdoors and enjoy the fabulous features the parks have to offer.”

Both projects will commence this spring and will be completed by the end of the summer.