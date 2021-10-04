75 joiners and labourers wanted in County Antrim

The company is looking for skilled and semi-skilled joiner and labourer jobs with an immediate start.

Jans Offsite Solutions was established in 2020 and manufactures high specification, bespoke steel framed modular buildings for commercial, residential, hospitality and leisure sectors.

Jans Composites is a world leading composites company which manufactures lightweight, innovative composite products for some of the world’s leading companies.

The jobs have become available due to a number of prestigious contract wins by the company in recent weeks.

As part of the activity the company is holding a jobfair on Wednesday, October 6, from 4.30 to 7pm at its head office in Caulside Drive, Antrim.