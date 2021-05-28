Accused of robbing cash from shop
Two men accused of robbing £220 cash from the Mace shop at Crebilly Road in Ballymena on October 3 last year have had the matter sent to Antrim Crown Court. They are Charles Andrew Law (30), of no fixed abode, and Keith Balmer (28), with an address given as Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 2:10 pm
Law is further accused of possessing an offensive weapon - a knife - with intent to commit robbery. Balmer’s second charge is stealing a bottle of ‘Sourz’ worth £10.95 from the Mace. The cases have been adjourned to Antrim Crown Court on June 17.