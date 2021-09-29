Ahoghill children celebrating success in Tallest Sunflower Competition

In April, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council distributed 7000 packets of free sunflower seed to schools across the Borough to get children growing as part of the Mid and East Antrim In Bloom initiative.

Cllr McCaughey said: “It’s been a tough summer for sunflowers with excess heat in July and lots of wind and rain in August but I am really impressed by the number of applications and the height of the sunflowers this year.

“This competition really catches the imagination of our young people and after months of tender loving care by these young gardeners it is wonderful to see the end results. The time and dedication entrants spend on tending their sunflowers is extraordinary and is a credit to them.”

First Runners-up in Mid and East Antrim's in Bloom Tallest Sunflower Competition. Sonny, Charlie and Connie Hall, aged 7, 5 and 1, from Ahoghill, who grew their sunflower together measuring a mighty 3 metres and 20cms

“I am delighted to announce the winner is Marshall Spence, aged 6, from Eden, whose sunflower grew to a magnificent 3 metres and 29cms.

“First Runners-up are Sonny, Charlie and Connie Hall, aged 7, 5 and 1, from Ahoghill, who grew their sunflower together measuring a mighty 3 metres and 20cms.