Ahoghill Young Farmers 90th Anniversary Dinner
Ahoghill Young Farmers’ are preparing to celebrate their 90th anniversary with a special dinner at Ballyscullion Park on Friday. September 10, and are inviting others to join them.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:25 am
The event will showcase Ahoghill’s progression and achievements over the years.
A spokesperson said: “The club would love everyone to join them on this momentous occasion. Information regarding tickets will be released
shortly, you can contact the club via social media if you have any queries or requests.”