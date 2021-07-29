Ahoghill Young Farmers 90th Anniversary Dinner

Ahoghill Young Farmers’ are preparing to celebrate their 90th anniversary with a special dinner at Ballyscullion Park on Friday. September 10, and are inviting others to join them.

The event will showcase Ahoghill’s progression and achievements over the years.

A spokesperson said: “The club would love everyone to join them on this momentous occasion. Information regarding tickets will be released

Ahoghill Young Farmers Club Dinner 2019