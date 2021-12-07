Ahoghill Young Farmers’holding a fundraising Christmas Craft Fair
Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club will be holding a Christmas Craft Fair this weekend.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 7:22 am
Their festive event will take place at Ahoghill Community Centre on Saturday, December 11, and will run from 10am - 2pm.
The Club are inviting members of the public to join them on the day when over 40 local businesses will be in attendance showcasing their amazing products.
All money raised at the Christmas Craft Fair will be donated to ‘NHS Charities Together’
Everyone welcome.