Ahoghill Young Farmers’holding a fundraising Christmas Craft Fair

Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club will be holding a Christmas Craft Fair this weekend.

Their festive event will take place at Ahoghill Community Centre on Saturday, December 11, and will run from 10am - 2pm.

The Club are inviting members of the public to join them on the day when over 40 local businesses will be in attendance showcasing their amazing products.

Members of Ahoghill Young Farmers are getting ready to host a Christmas Craft Fair

All money raised at the Christmas Craft Fair will be donated to ‘NHS Charities Together’