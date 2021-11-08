Airport Duty Free supports Women’s Aid

They have also hosted a coffee morning to raise funds and awareness for Women’s Aid ABCLN (Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey).

Speaking at the coffee morning, Aelia Duty Free Manager Karl Taylor said: “We are delighted to partner with Women’s Aid ABCLN as our charity of the year and become the first ‘Safe Place’ within Belfast International Airport. Our team have been trained to recognise and respond to domestic abuse and we have all made the personal pledged to never commit, condone or remain silent about domestic abuse.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN Communication and Engagement Manager, Arlene Creighton “With one in four women affected by domestic abuse in their life time we believe staying silent on this issue is not an option. We welcome Aelia Duty Free’s commitment and support, and look forward to working in partnership with them over the coming year. Sixteen members of staff have taken part in Safe Place training and together with colleagues across Belfast International Airport, they have raised an incredible £640 with a coffee morning for Women’s Aid ABCLN.”

Arlene Creighton and Tahnee McCorry from Women’s Aid ABCLN join Aelia Duty Free Manager, Karl Taylor for a coffee morning at Belfast International Airport marking the launch of their charity of the year partnership.