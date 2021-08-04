Alderman Nicholl MBE appointed APSE NI Chair

Alderman Nicholl was nominated for the position by outgoing Chair, Cllr Terry Andrews of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, at the APSE Northern Ireland AGM on Friday, July 30.

The organisation is owned by its members and, working on their behalf, maintains and develops a network of local government officers, managers and councillors from local authorities across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Working on a not-for-profit basis, APSE is dedicated to promoting excellence in the delivery of frontline services to local communities around the UK. Through the extensive APSE network, more than 300 local authorities and organisations are able to share information and expertise on vital frontline services, ask for advice and innovative solutions, and develop new, viable ways forward in an effort to help one another.

Alderman Tommy Nicholl MBE has been appointed the Chair of the Association for Public Service and Excellence (APSE) in Northern Ireland.

APSE provides a united national voice for these authorities, as well as showing them the way to move forward and develop strong, sustainable frontline services.

Speaking following his appointment, Alderman Nicholl said: “I am delighted and honoured to accept this nomination and to once again serve the APSE Council members in Northern Ireland. I held this position for a two year-term from 2017 to 2019, and was privileged to represent the interests of Mid and East Antrim at a national level. Local government has played a key role in supporting communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is so important that we continue to learn from others throughout the UK about how best to deliver for the people and businesses of our Borough.”