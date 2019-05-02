Alison in running for top award

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Alison Diver has been shortlisted in the prestigious Rising Star category at The MJ Local Government Achievement Awards 2019.

The MJ Awards, a major event in the public sector calendar throughout the UK, celebrate the very best of local government services and staff.

Alison was singled out for the overwhelming success of a number of events and community initiatives she has led through her role at Council.

They include allotments and community gardens, conservation and biodiversity, supporting a large network of volunteers via the Mid and East Antrim in Bloom partnership and Friends groups, annual events programme, including Love Parks Week, Flower Show and Tree Week, and community projects such as Woollen Woods, Wild About Food and Forest Schools.

Alison, who joined Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in 2014, said: “My role in Council is to work with the community to deliver departmental, Community Plan and Corporate Plan objectives around horticulture, biodiversity and community engagement; to ensure our parks and open spaces are inviting places for ratepayers and visitors; and to ensure the local community have ample opportunity to take ownership of their green spaces.

“I absolutely love my job, and am proud to be part of such a high performing, forward thinking Council, and I hope it shows.”

Anne Donaghy, Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, said: “We are extremely proud to have Alison among the finalists and this recognition is befitting of her hard work, vision and commitment toMid and East Antrim and its residents.

“I wish Alison well and thank her for her continued excellent work.”

The winners will be announced next month.