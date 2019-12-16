Appeal to find owner of wrapped Christmas presents - left at side of NI road

An urgent appeal has been launched to find the owner of a bag of wrapped Christmas presents - left at the side of a NI road.

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "URGENT APPEAL TO TRY TO SAVE SOMEONE'S CHRISTMAS!

"Were you in the car park at Ballymena train station this morning and in such a rush to get the train that you left a bag of wrapped presents on the side of th road ?

"A bag has been handed in to Ballymena PSNI station which contains presents and a number of other items. If you believe these are yours and can identify them, please call in or contact us and we will ensure their safe return.

"Hopefully we will be able to prevent someone having a not so happy Christmas.

#helpingsanta

#stayingonthenicelist".