Appeal to public for missing WW2 names on Ballymena Memorial

Ballymena’s Second World War Memorial located in the Memorial Park - Do you know a name that should be listed on it?

The public call is the next phase of a Council search for any missing names of Ballymena district’s Fallen that can be identified and verified. After being fully collated and approved by Council, these names will be added to the town’s Second World War Memorial in 2022.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey said: “Council was approached by the Allison family with regards to a family member whose name is not currently on Ballymena’s Second World War Memorial. As a result we are proposing to verify the family member’s case, while also identifying and verifying as comprehensively as possible, the names of any other brave and selfless local people who have been inadvertently overlooked.

“Our research project is similar to searches we have completed in recent years for names missing from the World War One memorials in Larne and Ballymena. In 2018, a total of 174 names were added to Ballymena’s First World War Memorial, after which a re-dedication ceremony was held. ”

Professional researchers are tracing missing names of military war dead from the Second World War against agreed criteria by Council. A search is being undertaken for those born within the former Ballymena Rural or Urban Districts or had residency within the district’s boundaries, who died in action or subsequent to war service.

Following guidelines adhered to by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission all names will be verified for death in service or subsequent to service within the time period of September 3 1939 until December 31 1947.