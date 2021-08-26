Applications sought for Moy Park’s Community Support Fund

The fund was established a year ago to support community groups local to Moy Park’s operations right across Europe. To date the grants have benefited a wide range of groups, from culinary workshops and charities to sports clubs and outdoor play areas.

Applications are open for another 12 months, with £550,000 still available to support local groups. Inviting applications, Moy Park’s HR and Performance Director, Kirsty Wilkins said: “At Moy Park, we recognise our role in contributing to the wellbeing of those in the local areas in which we operate. We will continue to support our communities and their vital work going forward and urge more groups to come forward and apply for our Community Support Fund.” Applications to apply to the Moy Park Community Support Fund can be made via https://moypark.com/community-support