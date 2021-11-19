Artisan Christmas market for Ballymena

One great way to celebrate the season throughout November and December is by visiting one of the special artisan markets with live music which are being held throughout the borough.

In Ballymena, the artisan market is being held, in association with Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) at Greenvale Street next month.

The market will be held from Thursday to Sunday, December 9-12 and from Thursday to Sunday, December 16-19. Opening hours on Thursdays will be from 10am – 6pm and on Sundays from 1pm – 6pm.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey said: “It’s definitely a season to celebrate here across the borough as we get ready for Christmas and return to normality. Whilst it was still great to bring events to people online last year, you can’t beat the real thing, especially when Santa is involved.

“This year we have fantastic entertainment in all the town centres, from the lights switch on, to live music, parades and of course our delicious artisan markets so you can stock up on festive gifts. Late night shopping, cafes and restaurants are gearing up to welcome you back safely this season of cheer, so please try and celebrate local by supporting our wonderful local retailers. They are the heart of our town centres and village high streets, and have everything you need to make it a Christmas to remember.”

The new ShopMEA app features a great selection of local retailers, and you can search for shops and events in Ballymena, Carrickfergus or Larne.