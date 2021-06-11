Autism friendly information sessions at NRC

The ASD information sessions will include guided tours to give prospective students a chance to familiarise themselves with communal areas of the College, such as the library, canteen and bathroom facilities.

The hope is that the information sessions will help towards a smooth transition when they join NRC in September to start their course.

Education Support and Careers staff will be on hand at each campus to advise on support available to students at the College. Academic staff will also be available to offer advice on subject choices.