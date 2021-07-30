Ballykeel Play Park completed

In a statement, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said it was “delighted” to announced the completions.

Work began on the three play areas at Ballykeel in Ballymena Legg Park in Carrickfergus, and at Ballygally back in March after community consultation facilitated the development of designs which reflected local need and character.

All three of the play parks were delivered by Garden Escapes, with careful consideration of equipment to ensure that the needs of children with a range of abilities would be met.

Mayor Cllr William McCaughey has a chat with a young play park user

Celebrating the news that the three play areas have now been completed, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has reflected on the valuable role of fixed play parks in the lives of younger residents across the borough.

The Borough’s First Citizen - Councillor William McCaughey, said: “Access to quality play parks has an important role for the mental, physical and social wellbeing of all of the children in Mid and East Antrim.

“Establishing better quality play parks is part of our wider ambition to ensure that communities have a real sense of identity and place, and that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy them.

“This Council is determined to supply and look after our parks for future generations to enjoy.

“While many attractions have remained closed throughout the global pandemic, our play parks were permitted to re-open in July 2020 and since then have proven to be a lifeline for local families.

“I am particularly delighted to see that there is a greater emphasis on ease of access and inclusivity, even within these new neighbourhood play areas, with the inclusion of sensory equipment, accessible roundabouts and other accessible pieces,” he said.

Councillor McCaughey added: “I am delighted that construction works are now complete at Legg Park, Ballykeel and Ballygally.