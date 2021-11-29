Ballymena actor’s heartfelt film screening at The Braid this weekend

Daniel Lamont, star of Nowhere Special is pictured in his hometown of Ballymena outside The Braid, which along with ten other venues across Northern Ireland will be showing Nowhere Special as part of FHNI’s Collective tour this November and December.

Filmed and set in Northern Ireland, Nowhere Special is a beautiful, heartfelt drama starring James Norton as a single father from Belfast and stars actor Daniel Lamont from Ballymena, as Michael his son, who will also introduce the film in his hometown on the night. Nowhere Special tells the story of John (James Norton) a 35-year-old window cleaner, who lives with his three-year-old son Michael - Daniel Lamont. He was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and has decided that he will find the best family to take Michael in after his death but as his condition starts to worsen, he begins to ponder what his legacy should be for his son.