Ballymena actor’s heartfelt film screening at The Braid this weekend
Ballymena’s Braid Film Theatre at the Braid Arts Centre Town Hall will be screening Nowhere Special on Saturday, December 4, at 7pm.
It’s part of the Film Hub NI (FHNI) Collectiveprogramme which aims to bring local films to local places.
Filmed and set in Northern Ireland, Nowhere Special is a beautiful, heartfelt drama starring James Norton as a single father from Belfast and stars actor Daniel Lamont from Ballymena, as Michael his son, who will also introduce the film in his hometown on the night. Nowhere Special tells the story of John (James Norton) a 35-year-old window cleaner, who lives with his three-year-old son Michael - Daniel Lamont. He was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and has decided that he will find the best family to take Michael in after his death but as his condition starts to worsen, he begins to ponder what his legacy should be for his son.
Tickets cost £4 and are available to purchase from www.thebraid.com
or by phoning 028 2563 5077.