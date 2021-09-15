Ballymena Bus and Railway Stations Shine in SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards

The hard-working team are among 36 bus and train stations selected for a winning plaque across the Translink network.

The accolade is awarded to Translink stations and depots whose teams have gone over and above to enhance customer experience, safety and environmental performance, rewarding staff who go the extra mile in making Translink a recognised leader in corporate responsibility.

Translink CEO, Chris Conway, said: “Following a really challenging year and a half, these awards are even more relevant as we celebrate and recognise the efforts of employees who contribute to delivering the Translink SPIRIT by making a positive and lasting difference, improving the passenger journey experience, demonstrating the company’s corporate responsibility focus and instilling a sense of pride in our workspace and its place within the local community.

Ballymena Railway Station Shines in the SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards: Pictured L-R: Translink's Andy Bate, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful's Rachel Vaughan with Jim McIlroy from Translink. Photo by Aaron McCracken