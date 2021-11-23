Ballymena business supportfor Action Mental Health

The business enjoyed purple baked goodies to mark local mental health charity, Action Mental Health’s Go Purple campaign aimed at raising funds and awareness for the charity’s vital recovery and resilience services for people of all ages across NI. The Go Purple teabreaks were rolled out by Martin & Hamilton for employees and sub-contractors on all sites and at Head Office. The event also provided resources outlining ways to look after your mental health and where to seek help when needed.

Staff and the other participants were able to make a voluntary donation to support the work of locally-based charity. The event raised £600 on the day, a figure which was matched by Martin & Hamilton, bringing the total funds raised to £1200.

David A Hamilton, Managing Director, said: “Mental health is an important issue for construction as an industry that continues to employ a large proportion of men, particularly on sites, and we historically haven’t been great at talking about it.

Action Mental Health’s Fundraising and Engagement Co-ordinator, Samantha Coleman with Martin & Hamilton’s Leanne Boyd.

“We wanted to highlight the importance of looking out for the mental health of you and your team. This teabreak was a great way to support the work of Action Mental Health but also to get people talking,” he added.