Ballymena entries in final of the ‘Best Scone NI’ Competition

The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland has revealed the success of the competition, which received almost 15,000 public votes for 107 local businesses across the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland.

The search to find the best scones in cafes, hotels and restaurants across Northern Ireland was launched by the Dairy Council in August as part of a campaign to support local hospitality businesses across Northern Ireland who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The campaign is part of a wider European programme and is partly funded by the EU.

The judging panel includes food education consultant, Glynis Henderson, Dairy Council NI representative, Valerie Rossborough, and local celebrity chef, Paula McIntyre.

The 15 finalists include local entries The Adair Arms Hotel, Oranmore House, The Conservatory – Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, and Restaurant Sorrento as well as Café Vic-Ryn, Ciara’s Home Bakes, Espresso at Etc, Patricia’s Coffee House, The Cottage Coffee Shop, Dobbins Inn Hotel, Leona’s Tea Room at Magherabuoy House, Harrisons of Greyabbey, Logans Restaurant and Café, The Dairy and the Millwheel Restaurant.

Following the vote of the general public, it is now down to the judges to make their final decision on who they think is worthy of the £1,000 hospitality voucher prize and the title, ‘Northern Ireland’s Best Scone 2021’.

The judging panel includes local celebrity chef, Paula McIntyre, food education consultant, Glynis Henderson and Dairy Council Northern Ireland representative, Valerie Rossborough. The three strong panel will visit the fifteen café, hotel and restaurant finalists across Northern Ireland in the bid to find the Best Scone in NI. Paula McIntyre, who recently debuted her new BBC one show Hamley Kitchen focusing on local produce, said: “It is fantastic to see such huge engagement from the general public of Northern Ireland for this competition. Each and every one of our entries this year were of an incredibly high standard. I look forward to visiting and tasting great produce from our top fifteen hospitality businesses”.