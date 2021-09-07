Ballymena ‘High Street Heroes’ are recognised

The High Street Heroes campaign was delivered by Retail NI and The Irish News and supported by Camelot and Translink. It included a Northern Ireland wide public competition, with shoppers being invited to vote for their favourite independent retailers and overall local high street.

In Ballymena - K&G McAtamney won second place in the Butcher category and McAtamney’s also took bronze in the Deli category.

Corner Bakery in Ballymena took third in the Coffee Shop category, while Fiddlestick’s Fabric, also based in Ballymena, won bronze in the Homeware Retailer category.

Glyn Roberts of Retail NI and Mid&East Antrim Mayor William McCaughey with Kieran McAtamney of K&G McAtamney.

Congratulating the winners at a ceremony held at The Braid in Ballymena, the Mayor said: “This is fantastic news not just for our winners, but for the wider borough as well. We have so many High Street Heroes across Mid and East Antrim and I would like to praise you all on this well-deserved recognition.

“Since the start of the pandemic, all of our retailers have shown incredible patience, determination and resilience throughout what has undoubtedly been their most challenging period ever coupled with the economic hardships that have come with it.

“They have continued to go above and beyond for our community and work around the clock to provide essential services for our citizens, in a safe and welcoming environment. It is an important time for us to give back to our local businesses by encouraging everyone to shop local and support our local economy as we all come together on the road to brighter days ahead.”

Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive of Retail NI, said: “Congratulations to all the fantastic Mid and East Antrim High Street Hero winners. Ballymena and Larne have some first class independent retailers and this was clearly recognised by the large number of votes they received from shoppers”

Glyn Roberts of Retail NI and Mid&East Antrim Mayor William McCaughey with Valerie Brown of Fiddlesticks