Ballymena venue for ‘Boundaries’ hearing

The events are an important part of the overall Local Government Boundaries Review process and are now available for interested parties to register their interest in either participating or observing.

Each event will be facilitated by an Assistant Commissioner and be held between 10am – 2pm, combining in-person and online attendance. The Mid & East Antrim public hearing will be held in The Adair Arms Hotel, Ballymena, on Thursday, October 14.

To ensure compliance with ongoing measures in place for indoor meetings as a result of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, those wishing to attend any of the district hearings in person are asked to register their attendance in advance. Due to these restrictions, a limit of 20 people will be placed for in-person attendance at each venue at any one time.