Bowling green could be home to Skate Park

A business case for the construction of a skate park, basketball nets and parkour and hang-outs has been recommended.

A report to the council’s Policy and Resources Services Committee sought approval for the teen space “in response to a long-standing request from locals” with further consultation on design due to take place. Braid DUP Councillor Beth Adger MBE welcomed the progress and asked for work to begin as soon as possible. It is expected to be located in the park’s former bowling green area.

A business case has also been approved for two new play areas - one at Galgorm. Last month, the borough council rolled out a ‘quiet hour’ initiative on a trial basis at the revamped multi-sensory and ability play area in People’s Park with an after-school ‘quiet hour’ slot from 3.30pm until 4.30pm when there is no noisy machinery and visitors asked to keep sound levels to a minimum. Councillor Matthew Armstrong, who has been pressing for a ‘quiet hour’ said he was hopeful this could be delivered on a regular basis and at locations across the borough.

the peoples park