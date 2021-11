Braidside School officially opens new school buildings with Liam Neeson’s best wishes

The Ballymena born actor recorded a message of support for the official opening of their new multi-million pound primary and nursery school on Wednesday.

Comedian and broadcaster Tim McGarry was on site to help pupils, staff and governors unveil a commemorative plaque to mark the official opening which was also attended by Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen and integrated education champion, Baroness May Blood.

In his specially recorded message for pupils and parents, Ballymena born actor and Hollywood star, Liam Neeson said: “I want to pay tribute to those founding parents who had the vision, courage and determination to establish Ballymena’s first ever integrated primary school. And with such a superb new school with first class facilities I know Braidside’s future is going to be even brighter. I am so proud of you all for bringing integrated education to my home town of Ballymena and for helping to make it an even better place for everyone.”

Tim McGarry, local broadcaster and comedian, commented: “It is a real privilege to be able to help celebrate the opening of Braidside’s wonderful new school. For many years I have been delighted to support the cause of integrated education and help out with many fundraising and profile raising events. Today is what it is all about – enabling children to be able to learn and play together irrespective of their religious and cultural backgrounds, and to form lasting friendships, which hopefully they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said: “This is a significant day for the Braidside pupils, parents, staff and wider community in Ballymena.

“The £7million investment in the new accommodation provides Braidside Integrated with a state of the art school for the current pupils and also future generations.

“I would like to commend the staff, pupils and parents for their perseverance and patience over the last few years, as the project team has taken the work through from design to planning and construction.

“I hope these new, modern facilities will match the school’s collective enthusiasm and passion for learning and teaching and will help the school advance further on its education journey.”