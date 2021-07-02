BUFC youth team score match against Man. Utd

The Premier League Club will send their U16 squad to Northern Ireland to prepare for the new season and they will take on club sides from Coleraine FC, Ballymena United and Linfield FC between July 26 and July 30.

Super Cup NI organisers invited Manchester United to send a team across to celebrate the Club’s success winning their first title at the 1991 Milk Cup, some of the boys in that team went on to be known as the Class of ’92 which became one of the most famous teams in the Club’s history. The Organisers were delighted to receive confirmation from Manchester United for their visit and to play the three games - chairman Victor Leonard commented there has been a great deal of excitement following the announcement: “Manchester United are looking forward to bringing over some of their brightest stars and it will be an incredible opportunity for players from three of our local clubs to test themselves against such prestigious opposition.

“We have witnessed in the past how so many of Manchester United’s stars have come to prominence at the competition and we have no doubt these games will capture the imagination of football fans locally.”

Manchester United celebrate winning 2014 Premier Section trophy

The Man Utd players will face Ballymena United at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Wednesday, July 28. They will first face Coleraine on July 26, at Seahaven (Mullaghacall) in Portstewart and their final game will be against Linfield FC at Dixon Park in Ballyclare on July 30. Each of the games are scheduled to kick off at 7pm and there are a limited number of tickets for each game, which are subject to current Covid restrictions. It is understood tickets, priced at £7 including a souvenir programme, can only be purchased using the MyTicketApp. More details can be found at www.myticketapp.co.uk