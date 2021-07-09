Careers in gear with new training academy

Through the pilot pre-employment HGV Driver Academy, participants will undertake training to gain an HGV Category C (Class 2) licence and receive employability support. Council are also working with local transport employers to ensure participants are offered an interview for an appropriate role when they have completed the Academy training. Cllr Timothy Gaston, chair of Council’s Borough Growth Committee, encouraged local employers and those interested in a career in the transport and logistics industry to get in touch: He said: “Transport and haulage workers have been critical in ensuring we all have access to essential food and medicines during the height of the pandemic, and will continue to play a key part in our wider economic recovery from the crisis. The HGV Driver Academy Programme is a great opportunity for those interested in getting on the road to a career in the industry and for local employers to address skills shortages and invest in their future plans for growth.”