Careers in gear with new training academy
A new initiative to address skills shortages and improve employment opportunities for those interested in a career in the transport and logistics industry, has been launched by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in conjunction with a number of key local firms.
The transport and logistics sector is important to Mid and East Antrim in facilitating trade and economic activity. The HGV Driver Academy Programme has opened for applications and aims to support economic recovery and provide viable job prospects for men and women who are unemployed, under-employed or at risk of redundancy.
Through the pilot pre-employment HGV Driver Academy, participants will undertake training to gain an HGV Category C (Class 2) licence and receive employability support. Council are also working with local transport employers to ensure participants are offered an interview for an appropriate role when they have completed the Academy training. Cllr Timothy Gaston, chair of Council’s Borough Growth Committee, encouraged local employers and those interested in a career in the transport and logistics industry to get in touch: He said: “Transport and haulage workers have been critical in ensuring we all have access to essential food and medicines during the height of the pandemic, and will continue to play a key part in our wider economic recovery from the crisis. The HGV Driver Academy Programme is a great opportunity for those interested in getting on the road to a career in the industry and for local employers to address skills shortages and invest in their future plans for growth.”
To be considered for a place, email your name and contact number to [email protected] by July 23 and include ‘MEABC HGV Academy’ in the subject line. Any local employers who anticipate recruiting Category C (Class 2) and/or Category C+E (Class 1) drivers this year and wish to work with Council to help address these recruitment needs, can contact [email protected]