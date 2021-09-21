Chance to win ‘Hope’ and support Air Ambulance NI
A Jalex roan heifer is the prize up for grabs in a brand new competition just launched by Air Ambulance NI Agribusiness group.
The animal will be won by one lucky winner on October 30 at a live draw to take place at Jalex farm, Randalstown.
The charity has partnered with Culchie Comps, an agricultural company who are providing the online competition platform and managing all competition entries.
The beautiful heifer is a Limousin X and weighs in at approximately 570 kilos. Jalex Livestock is noted for being at the top of their game for both pedigree and commercial sheep and cattle.
Libby Clarke who has championed the competition on behalf of Air Ambulance NI’s Agribusiness group said, “The brand name Jalex has become synonymous with quality so we know this will be an attractive prize for the farming community and the air ambulance charity is a cause that people want and need to support given the service is called upon for farming or agricultural incidents on average once every week. We have named this beautiful animal ‘Hope’ which is fitting in so many ways: it follows on from our agribusiness group’s ‘Auction of Hope’ held in April of this year and this fundraiser gives ‘hope’ to future patients. With entries at just £10 each or six for £50 we ‘hope’, excuse the pun, people will dig deep to be in with a chance and keep the helicopter flying.”
Net proceeds from the sale of each ticket will be donated to Air Ambulance NI.
You can enter the competition now at www.culchiecomps.com