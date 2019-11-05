Christmas switch-on dates in Mid and East Antrim

Crowds gather for the switching on of Christmas lights at Broadway in Larne (archive image). Details of the switch on ceremonies across Mid and East Antrim have been released.
Details of this year's Christmas switch-on ceremonies have been released by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The first lights to go on in the borough will be in Ballymena next Thursday (November 14) with a programme of events from 4pm - 7pm.

Festivities begin at the Harmony Hub and will see Santa and his reindeer in a spectacular lantern parade.

The Larne Christmas switch-on will take place the following day, November 15, with entertainment starting at Broadway from 5pm.

Carrickfergus town centre will light up on Saturday, November 16, with a full day of festivities planned from 2 - 6pm.

There will be a civic carol service at St Nicholas Church from 4pm, with Santa Claus arriving to switch on the Christmas tree lights at 5.30pm.

The event will be followed by a fireworks display at 5.45pm.

As in previous years, Whitehead's lights will be switched on as part of the annual Victorian Street Fair on Saturday, November 30 from 1pm-6:30pm.

A full programme for the fair will be available in the coming weeks.