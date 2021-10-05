Consumer Council advice in light Bank of Ireland branch closing

Scott Kennerley, Director of Financial and Postal Services at the Consumer Council, said: “Whilst many consumers and businesses in Northern Ireland have made the switch to online or mobile banking, we know that some still prefer to use cash and rely on face-to-face banking through their local branch.

“As the local branch in Ballymena is closing today, we would advise customers to contact Bank of Ireland customer services to discuss their banking needs and the options that are available to them.”

Scott added: “Consumers in this area who do not feel comfortable with online or phone banking can continue to visit their nearest Post Office to pay in cash and cheques, withdraw money, and check their balance. Basic banking services is something the Post Office provides for all banks in Northern Ireland. Alternatively customers could consider switching their bank account.”

Further advice and support is available on the Consumers Council’s website (www.consumercouncil.org.uk), including a branch closure factsheet, a personal banking guide, a guide to switching banks and a current account comparison table.