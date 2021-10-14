COPNI says “Let’s ensure older people don’t miss out” on voucher

A dedicated phone service launched in on October 11 to assist those who either don’t have access or are unable to operate the online application service, but individuals can also apply on behalf of up to three people.

Speaking about the scheme, the Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch said: “The £100 spend local card will be a significant boost to many people and it’s really important that older people do not miss out because they are either not aware of the scheme or are unsure how to apply. I would ask that everyone is mindful of older relatives, friends and neighbours especially those who may lack the skills or resources required to use the online portal to obtain their card.

“I would encourage people to apply for their older family and friends where needed, provided they have been given permission to do so. A telephone service will be available from Monday 11 October, and I have been assured the contact number will be widely publicised in due course.

Editorial Image

“Unfortunately, there will always be those who will seize any opportunity to steal from individuals and I want to remind everyone to be vigilant. I am aware of cold callers who have been claiming to help people with applying for the scheme and requesting bank details. At no point during the application will you be asked for your bank details, nor should you receive cold callers to your door claiming they can assist you with the process.”

Anyone who thinks they have received contact which may have been a scam should contact Action Fraud. You can follow the Scamwise Facebook page for more information on www.facebook.com/scamwiseNI

Other applicants are asked to apply through the website, NI Direct. For verification purposes inorder to reduce the risk of fraud and error, each applicant will be asked to provide their:

name, address, age, gender, disability status, national insurance number, email address and telephone number.