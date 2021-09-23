Council staff hailed for ‘continued excellence and delivery’

Despite the huge challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past 18 months, staff have ensured the health, safety and wellbeing of Mid and East Antrim’s citizens was the priority, rolling out a wide range of initiatives and interventions to provide support and assistance.

In recent weeks, these efforts have been recognised at a national level, and the Mayor, Committee Chairs and Vice-Chairs came together at The Braid in Ballymena recently to voice their appreciation and thanks to Council staff.

The team behind Mid and East Antrim Council’s innovative COVID Confidence Scheme received the Best Service Team accolade at the APSE (Association for Public Service Excellence) awards ceremony last week.

Pictured is Mayor Cllr William McCaughey, Alderman Audrey Wales, Cllr Gregg McKeen and Alderman Billy Ashe at the Braid

Council was also awarded Silver in the UK Council of the Year category, which celebrate and share the most innovative practice in transforming local public services and Bronze in the Community Focus category at the iESE Awards.

These followed a number of previous award successes in recent times for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey said: “These awards are recognition of the work of all our council staff who rose to the unprecedented challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic and continued to deliver a first-class service to our citizens.

“Due to the fast-changing environment this global emergency presented, it was vital MEABC responded to the needs of its most vulnerable citizens in a timely and focused way and I wish to thank the staff for their continued efforts and commitment to delivering an excellent service to such a high standard.

“We are also delighted to have been named the winner in the Best Innovation/ Demand Management Initiative category of the APSE Service Awards for the key role in which MEABC played in securing the legacy of Wrightbus in Ballymena”.