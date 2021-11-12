Cullybackey College Army Cadets pay tribute to the War Horse

As part of their “knowledge of military history“ lessons, the cadets learnt that during the Great War (WW1) there was a mass call up of horses from every farm and country estate in the local area and beyond.

Cullybackey cadets set to work creating both red and purple poppies from recycled plastic bottles and egg cartons. These were then used for their traditional display to the loss of human lives in the window of Cullybackey Business Centre and then they moved on to create a poppy saddle made up of both red and purple poppies for the village’s “horse shoe” horse to wear over the Remembrance period. The final touches were put in place by Cadets Sarah Kirk, Alyssa Woods & Isla Gregg (pictured).