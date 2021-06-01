Cullybackey Post Office set for new location

The new premises, which will have been built to incorporate a SPAR and fuelling station and Cullybackey Post Office and will continue to operate as one of the ost Office’s main style branches. The new SPAR store is approximately 200 metres from the existing branch at Main Street.

Opening will be Monday to Sunday: 8am-8pm, offering 84 hours of Post Office services a week.

The proposed move date is the week commencing August 16, but further information will be provided once the final dates have been agreed.

While the decision has been made to move the branch, Post Office is inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 159702.