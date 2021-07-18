Dalfest: 25 pictures from a sun-soaked festival weekend in Glenarm

With a mix of music and entertainment for all age groups, Dalfest attracted visitors from near and far.

And there’s no doubt the fine weather really proved to be the icing on the cake for everyone who attended.

Soak up some of the festival atmosphere with our picture gallery from the event and see if you spot anyone you know.

1. Soaking up the sun at Dalfest. Picture: Paul Faith.

2. People enjoy the sunshine at Dalfest at Glenarm Castle. Picture: Paul Faith

3. Getting into the atmosphere of the festival at Glenarm Castle. Picture: Paul Faith

4. Rebecca Deans ,and Shauna McVeigh both aged 20, from Coleraine, celebrate the start of Dalfest at Glenarm Castle. Picture: Paul Faith