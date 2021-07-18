Dalfest: 25 pictures from a sun-soaked festival weekend in Glenarm
The sun beamed down on the Antrim coast for two days of festival fun at Dalfest in the grounds of Glenarm Castle.
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 6:10 pm
With a mix of music and entertainment for all age groups, Dalfest attracted visitors from near and far.
And there’s no doubt the fine weather really proved to be the icing on the cake for everyone who attended.
Soak up some of the festival atmosphere with our picture gallery from the event and see if you spot anyone you know.
