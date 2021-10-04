Deliveroo riding into Ballymena this week
British Food delivery company Deliveroo has today announced its early launch in Ballymena this week.
High Street favourites like Burger King, KFC and Subway along with local gems like Caffe Tosca, Eatsville and Sunnys and grocery retailers like Co-operative will be available to order on the platform.
The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months and is on the lookout for more local restaurants to sign up to the platform
In celebration of the launch in Ballymena, Deliveroo are offering new customers £10 off their first order when they sign up to the platform and use the code GETFOOD10 at checkout. This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 or more for one redemption per person (Fees, T&Cs & geographical restrictions apply).
Berenice Cowan, Head of UK Expansion for Deliveroo said, “At last, we’ve arrived in Ballymena! We can’t wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers. Hungry foodies, here we come!”