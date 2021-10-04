Deliveroo riding into Ballymena this week

High Street favourites like Burger King, KFC and Subway along with local gems like Caffe Tosca, Eatsville and Sunnys and grocery retailers like Co-operative will be available to order on the platform.

The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months and is on the lookout for more local restaurants to sign up to the platform

In celebration of the launch in Ballymena, Deliveroo are offering new customers £10 off their first order when they sign up to the platform and use the code GETFOOD10 at checkout. This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 or more for one redemption per person (Fees, T&Cs & geographical restrictions apply).

Deliveroo has announced its early launch in Ballymena this week. (PIC: Deliveroo PR library imagery © Mikael Buck / Deliveroo)